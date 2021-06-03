Details Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 09:50

The Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Desk of the Papuan Tabernacle Church (JPIC Kingmi Papua) has documented new cases of torture and extra-judicial killings in the Puncak Regency, where a security force operation against the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) has been ongoing since late April 2021. According to information received, joint security force members arrested and subsequently tortured Jenius Wenda (24 years) in the Maki Village on 27 April 2021. On 16 May 2021, security force members reportedly shot dead Rev Laban Hagabal (59 years) during an attack on the Demaju village. Both incidents occurred in the Ilaga Utara District of Puncak Regency.

Joint security force launched an attack on Maki Village on 27 April 2021, around 8.00 am. Jenius Wenda, a villager who had recently graduated from a university in Jayapura, was arrested during the operation. The security force members reportedly kicked and punched Jenius during the arrest. Subsequently, the security force members covered his head with a black cloth and asked for his identity. They released Jenius Wenda after finding an identity card and a student card in his net bag. Jenius sustained multiple bruises as a result of the torture.

On 15 May 2021, joint security forces attacked the villages Toegi, Mayuberi, Kabuki, Amungi, Olenki, Maki and Ayali with ground troops and two helicopters. A Kingmi Papua church in Kabuki was reportedly damaged during the air raid. Shortly after the attack, all villagers from Toegi including Kingmi Pastor, Rev Laban Hagabal (see photo, source: JPIC Kingmi Papua), decided to flee to the Demaju Village from where they wanted to continue walking to the village of Paluga the following day. A group of TPN PB fighters also arrived in Demaju shortly after he villagers.

On 16 May 2021, around 4.00 am, security force members launched another attack on the Demaju Village and opened fire at several houses. In panic, a TPN PB member named Mas Tabuni and Rev Laban Hagabal left the hut through the front door. Both men were reportedly shot dead outside the house. The other residents remained unharmed and were able to escape the hut through the back door.

Due 1 June 2021, the bodies of Rev Hagabal and Mas Tabuni remain in Demaju where they are closely guarded by security force members. Relatives, church representatives and a tribal leader have in vain demanded the security forces to return both bodies for the burial.