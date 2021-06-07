Details Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 13:19

The armed conflict in the Puncak regency has cost the lives of three further civilians. According to a report by the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Desk of the Papuan Tabernacle Church (JPIC Kingmi Papua), members of the Nemangkawi joint security task force allegedly killed Patianus Kogoya, his wife Paitena Murib, and Erialek Kogoya during a security force operation against the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) in the Nipuralome Village, Ilaga District. Three other villagers, including a minor, were reportedly injured by bullets and had to receive medical treatment. The incident occurred only two weeks after security force members shot dead Rev Laban Hagabal (59 years) during an armed clash at the Demaju village in Puncak.

On 3 June 2021, TPN PB members allegedly killed a construction worker named Habel Halenti (30 years) in the Eromage Village, Omukia District. On 4 June 2021, the head of Nipuralome Village, Patianus Kogoya, appealed on the villagers in Nipuralome to leave their homes and seek shelter in the regent’s office in Puncak’s largest town Kimak. Patianus Kogoya reportedly wore his civil servant uniform to ensure that security forces would not mistake the villagers for TPN-PB members. According to witnesses, Patianus Kogoya, Paitena Murib and Erialek Kogoya were allegedly approached by security members as they were standing on front of the village office. A military member asked Patianus Kogoya for his ID card. As Patianus gave him the card, the security force officers reportedly broke the card and executed the three civilians with fire arms (see photos below, source: JPIC Kingmi Papua). The victims died instantly at the sight of crime.

Thereupon, the security forces allegedly opened fire at the villagers and injured three other villagers, including 5-year-old Mendinus Murib (see photo on top, source: JPIC Kingmi Papua). Following the shooting, villagers fled to the surrounding gardens and forest before continuing their way to Kimak. Many villagers reportedly fled to the nearby Kago village, Ilaga District, where internally displaced peoples from the Omukia District had sought shelter.

Table with victims during the shooting in Nipuralome Village

No Name Age Gender Additional information Victims killed 1 Patianus Kogoya 45 years Male Head of Nipuralome Village, executed with fire arms 2 Paitena Murib 43 years Female Patianus Wanimbo’s wife, executed with fire arms 3 Erialek Kogoya 55 years Male Patianus Wanimbo’s elder brother, executed with fire arms Victims injured 1 Mendinus Murib 5 years Male Sustained bullet injury in the right thigh 2 Paitena Waker Wanimbo 26 years Female Sustained bullet injury in the left thigh 3 Yudes Wanimbo 34 years Male Sustained bullet injury in the waist, bullet pierced from front to back



Images of victims during the shooting in Nipuralome Village