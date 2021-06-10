Details Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 11:34

A forensic team from Labuan Bajo, Nusa Tenggara Timur Province, has conducted the autopsy of Rev Yeremia Zanambani’s body in the Hitadipa district on 5 June 2021. The team took samples which will be examined in the coming two months. The autopsy was witnessed by relives as well as members of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM), the National Police Commission (Kompolnas), the Agency for Protection of Witnesses and Victims (LPSK), the Indonesian Fellowship of Churches (PGI) and the Papua Regional Police (Polda Papua).

Initially, Rev Zanambani’s relatives rejected the autopsy because of cultural views, which do not allow that deceased bodies to be exhumed. They finally agreed with the condition that the autopsy is carried out in Hitadipa by an independent medical team under supervision of various independent observers.

Rev. Zanambani was allegedly killed by military members in the Intan Jaya regency, Papua Province, on 19 September 2020. A joint fact-finding team (Tim Gabungan Pencari Fakta or TGPF) which was endorsed by the Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Human Rights, Mahfud MD, to investigate the killing of Rev Zanambani, another civilian and two military members in the regency of Intan Jaya, submitted its report on 21 October 2020. Other independent investigation teams also published a report. The team found strong indications that Rev Zanambani was tortured and killed by military members.