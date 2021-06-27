Details Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 13:01

Members of the Jayawijaya district police reportedly arrested 32 members of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB) in the Ilekma Village of Napua District, Jayawijaya Regency, on 18 June 2021. The KNPB is a movement organisation which promotes the right to self-determination through non-violent means. The officers brought the activists to the Jayawijaya district police headquarters in Wamena, where they were interrogated.

The police detained the activists (see photo, source: YKKMP) until the following day but released them within 24 hours because investigators could not find sufficient evidence for the involvement in any criminal offense. According to the police, the KNPB activists had come to the Jayawijaya Regency to plan a conference which was supposed to take place in the Yalimo Regency. The KNPB members originated from the regencies Sorong, Fakfak, Boven Digoel, Yahukimo, Yalimo, Nduga and Mamberamo Tengah (see table below).

Table with KNPB members arrested on 18 June 2021 in Ilekma Village