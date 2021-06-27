32 KNPB members arbitrarily arrested in Jayawijaya Regency

Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 13:01

Members of the Jayawijaya district police reportedly arrested 32 members of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB) in the Ilekma Village of Napua District, Jayawijaya Regency, on 18 June 2021. The KNPB is a movement organisation which promotes the right to self-determination through non-violent means. The officers brought the activists to the Jayawijaya district police headquarters in Wamena, where they were interrogated.

The police detained the activists (see photo, source: YKKMP) until the following day but released them within 24 hours because investigators could not find sufficient evidence for the involvement in any criminal offense. According to the police, the KNPB activists had come to the Jayawijaya Regency to plan a conference which was supposed to take place in the Yalimo Regency. The KNPB members originated from the regencies Sorong, Fakfak, Boven Digoel, Yahukimo, Yalimo, Nduga and Mamberamo Tengah (see table below).

Table with KNPB members arrested on 18 June 2021 in Ilekma Village

No

Name

Gender

Regency of origin

1

Nalia Yare

Male

Sorong

2

John Ramat

Male

Sorong

3

Yulia Heluka

Male

Sorong

4

Bernard Yadanfi

Male

Sorong

5

Petrus Momot

Male

Sorong

6

Frans Kaaf

Male

Sorong

7

Marius Asso

Male

Sorong

8

Nathaniel Kaninggai

Male

Fakfak

9

Merkon Kramandondo

Male

Fakfak

10

Luke Gredenggo

Male

Fakfak

11

Samuel Heremba

Male

Fakfak

12

Antonius Gewab

Male

Fakfak

13

Jermias Tikwenem

Male

Boven Digoel

14

Aminus Balonga

Male

Yahukimo

15

Erson Bahabol

Male

Yahukimo

16

Melky Magayang

Male

Yahukimo

17

Eminus Bahabol

Male

Yahukimo

18

Nofer Keroman

Male

Yahukimo

19

Theonius Loho  

Male

Yalimo

20

Yakop Wandik

Male

Yalimo

21

Roni Kepno

Male

Yalimo

22

Yulianus Walenggen

Male

Yalimo

23

Yeri Mabel

Male

Yalimo

24

Ortis Mabel

Male

Yalimo

25

Misik Buruangge

Male

Nduga

26

Noe Tabuni

Male

Nduga

27

Nerowap Gwijangge

Male

Nduga

28

Nias Gwijangge

Male

Nduga

29

Keage Gwijangge

Female

Nduga

30

Dolia Buruangge

Female

Nduga

31

Wimbuok Polona

Male

Mamberamo Tengah

32

Karmin

Female

Mamberamo Tengah