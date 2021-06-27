Details Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 13:37

Victor Yeimo’s lawyers have reported the Papuan police for alleged maladministration to the Ombudsman’s office. According to the lawyers, the police were disregarding their client's right to communication with legal counsel and their families, and the right to meet clergy during detention at the mobile police headquarters in Kotaraja, Jayapura (see photo, source: Jubi). Human rights observers had already expressed concerns over various criminal procedure violations in mid-May 2021. The lawyers called upon the Ombudsman’s office to ensure that the police will ensure the enjoyment of the rights of suspects during detention, including those of Victor Yeimo.



Previously, the lawyers had taken various initiatives to improve the detention situation of Victor Yeimo: They requested a transfer to a different detention facility, discussed with the criminal investigators as well as other police superiors, and submitted information about the alleged procedural violation to the Papua Representative Office of the Indonesian National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM Perwakilan Papua). However, none of the afore mentioned initiative resulted in an improvement of Victor Yeimo’s detention conditions.

Background

Victor Yeimo is the international spokesperson of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), a movement organisation that promotes the right to self-determination through peaceful means. He also plays a significant role in forming a petition against the prolongation of Papua’s special autonomy status. Victor Yeimo was arrested on 9 May 2021 in Jayapura and accused of organising a series of protests against the racial discrimination of ethnic Papuans and for self-determination in 23 towns across West Papua and 17 cities in Indonesia between 19 August and 30 September 2019.

Members of the Nemangkawi task force arrested Victor Yeimo on 9 May 2021 and charged him with multiple criminal charges, among them Article 106 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) on treason, Article 110 on criminal conspiracy and Article 160 on incitement.