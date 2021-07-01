Details Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 09:23

The ICP has compiled latest information from human rights observers and media sources regarding the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the regencies Puncak and Nduga. All information received indicates a lack of commitment from the local governments in Puncak and Nduga. The IDPs from Nduga already have to live under these uncertain conditions for more than two years, without access to adequate healthcare, education and humanitarian government services.

Number of IDPs in Puncak reportedly reach 31,000

According to information received from the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Desk of the Papuan Tabernacle Church (JPIC Kingmi Papua), about 31,000 IDPs are currently estimated seeking shelter in multiple locations across Kimak (see photo, source: Suara Papua), the largest town in the Puncak Regency. About 1,200 IDPs from Puncak have reportedly taken airplanes to the regencies Nabire, Mimika, Jayapura and Wamena. Between 200 and 300 IDPs are still hiding in the forests, where they are vulnerable to armed violence and lack access to food, healthcare and educational services. Fifteen thousand IDPs have temporarily moved to villages which they considered as safe from the security force operations. Most of the IDPs cannot reach their gardens – they are facing starvation and malnutrition.

On 29 June 2021, a member of the Papuan Provincial parliament donated seven tons of rice to IDPs in the Puncak regency. The rice will be distributed to the districts Ilaga (1 ton), Gome (1 ton), Omukia (1 ton), Ilaga Utara (1 ton), Gome Utara (1 ton), Mabugi (1 ton) and Sinak (1 ton).

Other observers explained that the most affected areas by the security force operations are the districts Ilaga (Villages Wuloni, Tagaloa, Tuwunikime), Ilaga Utara (Villages Maki, Akunobak, Paluga, Palumbur, Olen, Duagi, Mayuberi) and Gome (Villages Upaga, Efesus, Tegelobak, Misimaga). Greater accumulations of IDPs have been reported in the villages Tobanggi 1, Tobanggi 2, Walenggaru, Mundidok 1, Mundidok 2 in the Gome Utara District as well as the villages Yulogoma, Milawak, Damber, Tinggiliber and Dagibum in the Beoga District.

The head of the Social Affairs Department in the Puncak Regency, Mr Peniel Wakerkwa, explained in a media interview that some IDPs have begun working in their gardens again. However, the IDPs refuse to return to their villages and avoid walking through forests, where the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) and the Indonesian security forces engage in guerrilla warfare. Most IDPs demand that the Indonesian security forces shall be withdrawn from the Puncak Regency, so they can return to their villages.

Number of IDPs in the Puncak Regency

No District of origin Number of IDPs Additional information 1 Mabugi 282 IDPs sought shelter at Bogogobak Church 2 Ilaga Utara 371 IDPs sought shelter at a church in Paluga Village, most IDPs originate from Mayuberi Village 3 Ilaga 3,500 IDPs from villages Wuloni, Tagaloa, Kimak & Kalebut sought shelter in the town of Kimak, Ilaga District 4 Omukia & Ilaga (Kago Village) 16,000 IDPs sought shelter in the villages Bela and Alama, Amungkalpia District 5 Beoga, Mayuberi, Gome, Gome Utara, Ilaga 833 IDPs are currently seeking shelter in Timika, Mimika Regency



IDPs from Nduga neglected by the Governments

According to information from the Papuan Foundation for Justice and Human Integrity (YKKMP), IDPs from Nduga – particularly those who have sought shelter in other regencies are still left to themselves. The local Government in Nduga continues to neglect their rights, particularly in the field of health and education. Many IDPs suffer of malnutrition – they have difficulties to access food because they do not have land which they can use to supply themselves with tubers and other vegetables. Most of the displaced children do not go to school. Moreover, the IDPs still lack access to sufficient healthcare. According to YKKMP, hundreds of IDPs have died outside of Nduga as a result of the government negligence. Local education and health workers from Nduga have visited IDPs outside the Nduga regency. They do allegedly not fulfil their duties but continue to receive salaries.