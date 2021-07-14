Details Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 10:37

Papuan students and solidarity groups launched peaceful protests against the revision of the Papuan Special Autonomy (Otsus) Law in the cities Jayapura, Papua Province, Kaimana (Papuan Barat Province) and Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta. The protesters argued that the revisions were forced by the Indonesian parliament and the Government without considering the aspirations of the Papuan people. The police forcefully dispersed the protests and carried out mass arrests.

The Jayapura police forcefully dispersed a peaceful demonstration at the Cenderawasih University campus on 14 July 2021 and arrested 24 protesters (see table below). At least five protesters were injured by security forces as a result of excessive force during the arrest (see photo below, source: independent human rights defenders). The protest in Jakarta took place in front of the Indonesian Parliament building in the Senayan area in Jakarta while the Indonesian house of representative passed 19 revisions to the Papuan Special Autonomy Law No 21/2001 during a parliament debate on 15 July 2021. The police reportedly arrested 40 protesters. The protest in Kaimana on 15 July 2021 was also dispersed by police forces. According to information received from local human rights defenders, 20 protesters were arrested (see table on bottom). All three demonstrations were forcefully dispersed under the pretext of violating COVID-19 health protocols.

Dispersal of peaceful protest at the parliament building in Jakarta

Papuan students and solidarity groups from the Javanese cities Tangerang, Bandung, Bogor and Jakarta gathered on 15 July in front of the Indonesian parliament building (see Photo on top, source: Suara Papua). The protesters called upon the parliament members to immediately stop the debate. The police dispersed the protest although the organisers had aforehand informed the police about the demonstration. The organizers emphasized that all participants followed the COVID-19 health protocol. One of the officers allegedly insulted a Papuan protester calling him a monkey. Police members reportedly arrested 40 protesters and brought them to the police headquarters, where officers forced them to get vaccination shots during detention.

It could become common practice in various provinces across Indonesia that vaccinations will also be conducted by security force members. President Joko Widodo has recently given green light to a new COVID-19 response program which should help to boost the number of vaccinations in particularly affected areas. Members of the Indonesian Intelligence Agency (BIN) will be deployed to 19 provinces across Indonesia, including the Papua Province, to walk from door to door and offer vaccination shots.

Protest at Cenderawasih University campus in Jayapura

Fully armed police officers reportedly dispersed the peaceful demonstration in Jayapura, which was attended by several hundred protesters, mostly students. The police claim, they dispersed the protest with force after the students refused to stop the rally. The Papuan Regional Police (Polda Papua) spokesperson, Ahmad Musthofa Kamal, justified the crowd control operation with the growing number of COVID-19 infections in Jayapura. ”Jayapura is a COVID-19 red zone, we have warned the students not to hold rallies”, Kamal said.

Names of protesters arrested at the Cenderawasih University Campus, Jayapura

No Name additional information 1 Gerson Pigai 2 Yabet Degei 3 Maikel Pekey 4 Enggel You 5 Doni Pekey 6 Fredi Tekege 7 Olison Pakage 8 Jekson Addi 9 Harun Pigai 10 Martinus Keiya 11 Yulius Tekege 12 Abniel Doo Beaten during arrest, sustained bleeding head injury and injuries on the fingers 13 Amandus Pokuai Sustained bruises on the left hand after a police officer punched him 14 Leo Pekei Punched to the head 15 Kristian Kobak 16 Venus Kabak 17 Melky Asso 18 Manu Iyaba 19 Oktovianus Gobai 20 Yarius Yando 21 Aminas Heluka 22 Edi Payage 23 Pililipus Robaha 24 Sandi Raweyai

Names of protesters arrested in Kaimana

No Name Age (years) 1 Anton Surbay 67 2 Arifin Tanggaraofa 52 3 Ruben Furay 52 4 Simon Egana 58 5 Barias Refideso 42 6 Lukas Wemaf 62 7 Briyan Kendy 27 8 Agus Doga 27 9 Daniel Thesia 30 10 Yohanis Furay 32 12 Malino Sefire 28 13 Candra Furima 27 14 Darsi Tiktikweria 26 15 Kristin Sisauta 27 16 Arlin Furay 27 17 Seli Isoga 35 18 Egen Mufara 21 19 Marius Safle 23 20 Fando Nyai 21

Photo of Papuan student, Abniel Doo