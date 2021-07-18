Further peaceful protest against Papuan Special Autonomy dispersed – 36 protesters arrested in Sorong

Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 15:38

The Papuan Peoples’ Front for the Rejection of Special Autonomy organised a peaceful protest in the city of Sorong, Papua Barat Province, on 19 July 2021. The crowd wanted to walk to the local parliament in Sorong to voice their rejection of the Papuan Special Autonomy but was blocked by police forces. Police officers reportedly dispersed the protest and arrested 36 protesters, among them two minors (see table below). They were temporarily detained at the Sorong police headquarters (see photo on top, source: YKKMP). A protester named Samuel Kogoya (36 years) sustained abrasions on the nose and the forehead as a result of police violence during arrest (see image below, source: YKKMP).

Several days before, the police had arrested 84 protesters during peaceful demonstrations against the revision of the special autonomy law in the cities Jayapura, Kaimana and Jakarta. 

Table with protesters arrested in Sorong on 19 July 2021 (information received from YKKMP)

No

Name

Age (years)

1

Ronaldo Kogoya

19

2

Paul Baru

20

3

Yanuarius Panibo

22

4

Welfinus Karet

21

5

Manius Heluka

22

6

Frengky Pagawak

25

7

7.Ermince Yikwa

21

8

George Pagawak

4

9

Natan Heluka

23

10

Micel Pakai

20

11

Efrando Sabarofek

19

12

Isak Yable

20

13

Domer Kogoya

27

14

Maikel Wafom

22

15

Herman Walilo

27

16

Elyamus Benyal

22

17

Jongki Pigome

21

18

Defron Wenda

24

19

Ofir Yobe

19

20

Frans Boma

25

21

Simson Heluka

23

22

Musa Payage

21

23

Melki Nabial

17

24

Natalis Yewen

 

33

25

Nickolas Aragae

37

26

Toti baru

24

27

Cinta Susim

26

28

Simon.p.Yekwam

20

29

Demianus Assem

26

30

Markus Yable

23

31

Yunias Keiya

21

32

Petrus Hae

22

33

Yosepus Nauw

22

34

Apu Pius Haluka

22

35

Maikel Maas

12

36

Samuel Kogoya

36

Abrasions on Samuel Kogoya's face

victim Samuel Kogoya 2