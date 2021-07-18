Further peaceful protest against Papuan Special Autonomy dispersed – 36 protesters arrested in Sorong
- Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 15:38
The Papuan Peoples’ Front for the Rejection of Special Autonomy organised a peaceful protest in the city of Sorong, Papua Barat Province, on 19 July 2021. The crowd wanted to walk to the local parliament in Sorong to voice their rejection of the Papuan Special Autonomy but was blocked by police forces. Police officers reportedly dispersed the protest and arrested 36 protesters, among them two minors (see table below). They were temporarily detained at the Sorong police headquarters (see photo on top, source: YKKMP). A protester named Samuel Kogoya (36 years) sustained abrasions on the nose and the forehead as a result of police violence during arrest (see image below, source: YKKMP).
Several days before, the police had arrested 84 protesters during peaceful demonstrations against the revision of the special autonomy law in the cities Jayapura, Kaimana and Jakarta.
Table with protesters arrested in Sorong on 19 July 2021 (information received from YKKMP)
|
No
|
Name
|
Age (years)
|
1
|
Ronaldo Kogoya
|
19
|
2
|
Paul Baru
|
20
|
3
|
Yanuarius Panibo
|
22
|
4
|
Welfinus Karet
|
21
|
5
|
Manius Heluka
|
22
|
6
|
Frengky Pagawak
|
25
|
7
|
7.Ermince Yikwa
|
21
|
8
|
George Pagawak
|
4
|
9
|
Natan Heluka
|
23
|
10
|
Micel Pakai
|
20
|
11
|
Efrando Sabarofek
|
19
|
12
|
Isak Yable
|
20
|
13
|
Domer Kogoya
|
27
|
14
|
Maikel Wafom
|
22
|
15
|
Herman Walilo
|
27
|
16
|
Elyamus Benyal
|
22
|
17
|
Jongki Pigome
|
21
|
18
|
Defron Wenda
|
24
|
19
|
Ofir Yobe
|
19
|
20
|
Frans Boma
|
25
|
21
|
Simson Heluka
|
23
|
22
|
Musa Payage
|
21
|
23
|
Melki Nabial
|
17
|
24
|
Natalis Yewen
|
33
|
25
|
Nickolas Aragae
|
37
|
26
|
Toti baru
|
24
|
27
|
Cinta Susim
|
26
|
28
|
Simon.p.Yekwam
|
20
|
29
|
Demianus Assem
|
26
|
30
|
Markus Yable
|
23
|
31
|
Yunias Keiya
|
21
|
32
|
Petrus Hae
|
22
|
33
|
Yosepus Nauw
|
22
|
34
|
Apu Pius Haluka
|
22
|
35
|
Maikel Maas
|
12
|
36
|
Samuel Kogoya
|
36
Abrasions on Samuel Kogoya's face