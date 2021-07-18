Details Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 15:38

The Papuan Peoples’ Front for the Rejection of Special Autonomy organised a peaceful protest in the city of Sorong, Papua Barat Province, on 19 July 2021. The crowd wanted to walk to the local parliament in Sorong to voice their rejection of the Papuan Special Autonomy but was blocked by police forces. Police officers reportedly dispersed the protest and arrested 36 protesters, among them two minors (see table below). They were temporarily detained at the Sorong police headquarters (see photo on top, source: YKKMP). A protester named Samuel Kogoya (36 years) sustained abrasions on the nose and the forehead as a result of police violence during arrest (see image below, source: YKKMP).

Several days before, the police had arrested 84 protesters during peaceful demonstrations against the revision of the special autonomy law in the cities Jayapura, Kaimana and Jakarta.

Table with protesters arrested in Sorong on 19 July 2021 (information received from YKKMP)

No Name Age (years) 1 Ronaldo Kogoya 19 2 Paul Baru 20 3 Yanuarius Panibo 22 4 Welfinus Karet 21 5 Manius Heluka 22 6 Frengky Pagawak 25 7 7.Ermince Yikwa 21 8 George Pagawak 4 9 Natan Heluka 23 10 Micel Pakai 20 11 Efrando Sabarofek 19 12 Isak Yable 20 13 Domer Kogoya 27 14 Maikel Wafom 22 15 Herman Walilo 27 16 Elyamus Benyal 22 17 Jongki Pigome 21 18 Defron Wenda 24 19 Ofir Yobe 19 20 Frans Boma 25 21 Simson Heluka 23 22 Musa Payage 21 23 Melki Nabial 17 24 Natalis Yewen 33 25 Nickolas Aragae 37 26 Toti baru 24 27 Cinta Susim 26 28 Simon.p.Yekwam 20 29 Demianus Assem 26 30 Markus Yable 23 31 Yunias Keiya 21 32 Petrus Hae 22 33 Yosepus Nauw 22 34 Apu Pius Haluka 22 35 Maikel Maas 12 36 Samuel Kogoya 36

