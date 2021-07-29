Details Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 10:22

Indonesian military members arrested a group of twelve Papuans (see table below) near the village of Skofro, Keerom Regency, on 14 July 2021. The soldiers stopped the group (see photo, source: independent human rights defender) in a pick-up truck driving from the Papua New Guinea border in direction to Skofro. Nine arrestees are alleged of being affiliated with the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB), an armed resistance group fighting for West Papua’s political independence. They are believed to have participated in a TPN PB meeting at the Victoria TPN PB headquarters, which is located in Papua New Guinea near the border. The military members reportedly found several TPN PB member cards and notes taken during the meeting.

According to information received, all twelve arrestees were brought to the Keerom District police for in-depth investigation. It is unclear whether the police released the group or pressed criminal charges against them.

Table with names of Papuans arrested in the Keerom Regency on 14 July 2021: