Details Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 10:40

On 20 July 2021, a member of the Sorong Selatan District Police with the initials OD reportedly attacked and tortured 46-year-old Nicolas Kemerai (see photo, source: Jubi) in the Bariat village, Sorong Selatan regency. The officer torture was meant to be a punishment for a broken timber deal. According to media outlet Jubi, OD was running a liquor business and had given 20 litres of liquor in return for two iron wood trees on Mr Kemerai’s land. As Mr Kemerai ‘s relatives prevented OD from cutting the trees, OD became angry and drove to Nicolas Kemerai’s house to take revenge.

OD was allegedly intoxicated as he arrived at Mr Kemerai’s house in Biarat. When Nicolas Kemerai came out of his house, OD kicked him three times to the body until Mr Kemerai fell on the ground. Thereupon, OD pulled his gun and released five aimed shots at Nicolas Kemerai. Mr Kemerai was able to avoid the shots but suffered multiple bruises from the kicks. The incident was reportedly witness by several relatives.

Mr Kemerai and his relatives filed an official complaint to local police, which has launched first investigations into the case. The victim called upon the police to hold OD accountable for the attack in accordance with the law. The head of Bairat village strongly condemned fraudulent practices, using liquor to convince indigenous peoples of releasing their land or resources.

The Sorong Selatan police chief, Choiruddin Wachid, has not yet commented on the incident.