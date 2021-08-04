Details Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 10:48

The Bali-based nationalist organisation Patriot Garuda Nusantara (PGN) has filed a complaint against the Bali Legal Aid Institute (LBH Bali) and four Papuan students to the Bali Regional Police (Polda Bali) on 2 August 2021. PGN raised allegations of treason against the Papuan students and LBH Bali after the Papuan Student Alliance (AMP) had commemorated its anniversary at the Papuan student dormitory in the city of Denpasar, Bali Province. LBH Bali argues it only provides legal aid to the four Papuan students. Their clients have only expressed their opinion in public as guaranteed under the Indonesian constitution, said LBH Bali director, Ni Kadek Vany Primaliraning during an interview with news outlet Suara Papua.

The AMP organised a peaceful commemoration of its 23rd anniversary. LBH Papua lawyers attended the event to ensure that the students could organise the event, without being restricted by third parties. Previously, the PGN had prevented Papuan students in Bali to carry out peaceful protests. On 19 December 2018, PGN members reportedly attacked Papuan students as they held a peaceful protest near the American Consulate in Denpasar, Bali.

Amnesty International Indonesia (AII) deputy director, Wirya Adwena, called upon the Balinese police to uphold its duty to protect the freedom of expression by not processing the complaint. Moreover, AII urged the police to repeal or revise the articles 106 and 110 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP), which are frequently used by Indonesian law enforcement institutions to stifle human rights and fundamental freedoms such as the freedom of expression and the freedom of peaceful assembly and association.