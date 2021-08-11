Details Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 06:40

National, regional and international civil society organisations working on the Pacific region will hold an online event. The participants will have the opportunity to learn about the struggles in the Pacific region from the perspective of indigenous peoples, human rights defenders, environmental activists, women and other groups. The event with the title “Pacific Education and Advocacy Festival” will be coordinated by the Pacific Council of Churches (PCC), the Fiji Council of Social Services, Pasefika Fono, Rize of the Morning Star, and the Papuan Customary Council (DAP).

Watch teaser video

There are multiple online events which will be held between August - December 2021, namely:

• 31 August: Introductory Webinar

• September – November: Educational Forum on Discussions

• September: Advocacy and Engagement Training

• December: Culminating Event – Online Solidarity Conference

Watch teaser video