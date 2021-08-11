Details Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 06:57

On 10 August 2021, Papuan students launched a peaceful protest in front of the Cenderawasih University auditorium in Jayapura. The protesters demanded the immediate release of Papuan human rights activist and international spokesperson of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), Victor Yeimo. Police officers dispersed the protest around 8.00 am and reportedly arrested 14 students (see table below) without showing warrants. The students were temporarily detained at the Jayapura Municipality police station (see photo, source: Jubi). All were released in the late afternoon at 5.20 pm after lawyers of the Association of Human Rights Lawyers for Papua (PAHAM Papua) and the Papuan Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua) had provided legal support to the protesters.

Names of arrested protesters at the Cenderawasih University Auditorium, Jayapura