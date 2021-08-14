Call for Solidarity Action: Free Victor Yeimo
- Details
- Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 06:52
Solidarity greetings to all!
We are sharing this urgent request for solidarity for the Free Victor Yeimo campaign. Our friends from West Papua are preparing for a national action next week and are asking for our support through the following:
1. Sign the following petitions from Amnesty International
AI Australia: https://bit.ly/free-vy-1
AI Indonesia: https://bit.ly/free-vy-2
2. Send a text message to authorities: "SEGERA BEBASKAN VICTOR YEIMO! KORBAN SISTEMIK RASISME, SEKARANG MENJADI TAWANAN. BERIKAN AKSES KESEHATAN, PENGACARA HUKUM, DAN KELUARGA SEKARANG JUGA!"
[Release Victor Yeimo immediately! He is a victim of systemic racism and was imprisoned for calling it out. Allow him access to legal, medical, and family support immediately!]
Send to the following:
- +62 812-1829-3789 Indonesian Attorney General, Dr. Burhanuddin
- +62 813-9869-4000 Papua Prosecutor (Kajati), Nikolaus Kondomo
- +62 8118836555 Chief of Indonesian Police (Kapolri), Listoyo S Prabowo
- +62 813-4467-6590 Chief of Papua Regional Police (Kapolda), Mathius D Fakhiri
3. Take a photo of yourself (with the messages below) or send a short video stating why Victor must be released immediately. Please appeal (in your video recording) to others to sign the petition and Free Victor Yeimo.
IMPORTANT: Please send this in before August 16
Please include the following:
Name:
Organisation/Country:
Your message: Why are you standing in solidarity with Victor Yeimo? Why must others take action and sign the petition? Or any own personal message.
Example: Photo submission
FREE VICTOR YEIMO NOW!
#FreeVictorYeimo
#WeStandWithVictorYeimo
#PapuanLivesMatter
Example: Video submission (1 min)
My name is (insert name)
From (insert organisation or country)
I call for the immediate release of Victor Yeimo, a West Papuan civil resistance leader and victim of systemic racism, and now imprisoned for calling it out. Victor Yeimo, we are with you!
Use the hashtags: #FreeVictorYeimo #WeStandWithVictorYeimo #PapuanLivesMatter