Solidarity greetings to all!

We are sharing this urgent request for solidarity for the Free Victor Yeimo campaign. Our friends from West Papua are preparing for a national action next week and are asking for our support through the following:

1. Sign the following petitions from Amnesty International

AI Australia: https://bit.ly/free-vy-1

AI Indonesia: https://bit.ly/free-vy-2

2. Send a text message to authorities: "SEGERA BEBASKAN VICTOR YEIMO! KORBAN SISTEMIK RASISME, SEKARANG MENJADI TAWANAN. BERIKAN AKSES KESEHATAN, PENGACARA HUKUM, DAN KELUARGA SEKARANG JUGA!"

[Release Victor Yeimo immediately! He is a victim of systemic racism and was imprisoned for calling it out. Allow him access to legal, medical, and family support immediately!]

Send to the following:

+62 812-1829-3789 Indonesian Attorney General, Dr. Burhanuddin

+62 813-9869-4000 Papua Prosecutor (Kajati), Nikolaus Kondomo

+62 8118836555 Chief of Indonesian Police (Kapolri), Listoyo S Prabowo

+62 813-4467-6590 Chief of Papua Regional Police (Kapolda), Mathius D Fakhiri

3. Take a photo of yourself (with the messages below) or send a short video stating why Victor must be released immediately. Please appeal (in your video recording) to others to sign the petition and Free Victor Yeimo.

IMPORTANT: Please send this in before August 16

Please include the following:

Name:

Organisation/Country:

Your message: Why are you standing in solidarity with Victor Yeimo? Why must others take action and sign the petition? Or any own personal message.

Example: Photo submission

FREE VICTOR YEIMO NOW!

#FreeVictorYeimo

#WeStandWithVictorYeimo

#PapuanLivesMatter

Example: Video submission (1 min)

My name is (insert name)

From (insert organisation or country)

I call for the immediate release of Victor Yeimo, a West Papuan civil resistance leader and victim of systemic racism, and now imprisoned for calling it out. Victor Yeimo, we are with you!

Use the hashtags: #FreeVictorYeimo #WeStandWithVictorYeimo #PapuanLivesMatter