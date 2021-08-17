Details Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 09:13

The West Papua National Committee (KNPB) and multiple solidarity groups have organised a series of peaceful protests in the multiple in the Papua province and other parts of Indonesia. The protesters demanded the unconditional and immediate release of Victor Yeimo, human rights activist and international KNPB spokesperson. The protests in Jayapura, Dekai, Yahukimo Regency and Ambon (Maluku Province) were forcefully dispersed by security forces. At least ?? protesters were injured as a result of excessive force during arrest and detention. In total, 49 protesters were arrested. Nineteen protesters were reportedly tortured during arrets and police detention. Further protests were held in Malang and Surabaya (Java Timur Province) without notable incidents.

Jayapura City

The KNPB and the Papuan Peoples Petition (PRP) organised peaceful e demonstrations for the immediate release of Victor Yeimo in multiple locations in Jayapura on 16 August 2021. Joint security forces dispersed the protests with tear gas and water cannons. The chairman of the KNPB, Agus Kossay, and a KNPB supporter named Alfa Hisage (see photo on the left, source: KNPB) were reportedly punched to the head as security forces dispersed a demonstration in Waena. Both sustained a bleeding head injury as a result of the security force violence.

A dozen police officers gathered in front of the Yahukimo student dormitory in Waena to monitor the situation at the dorm. Some officers reportedly entered the dormitory premises without showing a warrant or asking permission.

Dekai, Yahukimo Regency

The KNPB and the PRP launched a peaceful protest (see intro image, source: Jubi) in support of Victor Yeimo’s release in the town of Dekai on 16 August 2021. The local police dispersed the protest with force and arrested 48 protesters. One protester named Ferianus Asso (29 years) sustained a bullet injury in the stomach as the police dispersed a crowd of protesters near Ruka Blok A in Dekai. He received medical treatment at the general hospital in Dekai (see photo on the right, source: KNPB). Forty-four protesters were later released at 11.00 am, while Anton Hubusa, Lasarus Heluka, Afen Sambon and Fredy Heluka remained in custody. It is currently not known whether the police will press charges against them.

Names of arrested protesters: (1) Rayono Kobak, (2) Arius Sobolim, (3) Kenis Balingga, (4) Lipet Sobolim, (5) Dani Urban, (6) Eniel Sengket, (7) Teppi Urban, (8) Jekson Mirin, (9) Kenias Suhun, (10) Jen Massi, (11) Sakori Massi, (12) Werban, (13) Her Odban, (14) Demianus Esema, (15) Elkius Esema, (16) Tapilis Lokon, (17) Welianus Heluka, (18) Tius Wetapo, (19) Sepius Keroman, (20) Akius Kobak, (21) Nila Busup, (22) Ampinus Kobak, (23) Meki Kandeng, (24) Jefri Keroman, (25) Derti Keroman, (26) Maikel Siep, (27) Er Heluka, (28) Mius Sama, (29) Kalvin Sama, (30) Assa Giban, (31) Amanus Suhun, (32) Hariel Keroman, (33) Demison Keroman, (34) Salos Balingga, (35) Obet Magayang, (36) Dey Kobak, (37) Mario Ropmak, (38) Matim Keroman, (39) Rido Balingga, (40) Lius Esema, (41) Miel Esangoet, (42) Yorina Bahapol, (43) Elis Silak, (44) Siba Yahuli, (45) Anton Hubusa, (46) Lasarus Heluka, (47) Afen Sambon and (48) Fredy Heluka.



Ambon, Maluku Province

Members of the Papuan Student Alliance (AMP) and The Indonesian Peoples’ Front for West Papua (FRI-WP) launched a peaceful protest in Ambon on 15 August 2021. Apart from demanding Victor Yeimo’s release, the demonstration was held in commemoration of the New York Agreement. Police officers and plaincloth officers forcefully dispersed the peaceful assembly after 15 minutes. Seventeen activists were reportedly beaten and kicked by the officers during the attempt to isolate single protesters from the crowd (see table and photos below, source: AMP)

A restaurant owner allowed the protesters to seek shelter inside his house. One protester, Wetub Ilham, was arrested and tortured as he recorded the crowd control operation. The police forced him to delete all video footage of the protest from his mobile phone. He was allowed to leave custody at 4.40 pm after other protesters demanded Wetub’s release in front of the police station.

Table with protesters who experienced security force violence during peacful protest in Ambon, Maluku Province on 15 August 2021