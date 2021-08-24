Details Published on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 09:51

Ferianus Asso passed away at the Bhayangkara Police Hospital in Jayapura as a result of bullet injuries in the stomach which he sustained as police officers dispersed a crowd of protesters in Dekai, Yahukimo Regency. Forty-eight protesters were arrested during the police operation.

According to the media outlet Jubi, relatives had treated Ferianus Asso with traditional medicine at home for three days because they were concerned bringing him to the hospital. On 20 August 2021, Ferianus was admitted to the General Hospital in Yahukimo after his physical condition deteriorated. The doctors removed two bullet projectiles from his stomach(see photos, source: independent human rights activists). He was transferred to the police hospital in Jayapura for surgery on the same day.

On 22 August 2021, Ferianus Asso passed away at the Bhayangkara Police Hospital in Jayapura at 3.00 am.