Details Published on Monday, 30 August 2021 09:29

The public prosecutor’s office in Jayapura finally processed the judge’s instruction to provide medical treatment for Victor Yeimo. On 30 August 2021, about 20 policemen, the public prosecutor, lawyers and two members of the Papuan provincial parliament, John Gobai and Laurenzus Kadepa escorted Victor Yeimo to the public hospital in Jayapura (see photo, source: Jubi). He will undergo medical treatment at the hospital until doctors confirm that his health condition is stable enough to attend the trial. The third trial hearing, which was supposed to take place on 31 August 2021, was indefinitely adjourned.

On 27 August 2021, the judges agreed on a medical follow-up examination and treatment after two parliament members, declared their willingness to legally vouch for Victor Yeimo. In the late afternoon, the public prosecutor accompanied Victor Yeimo to the general hospital in Jayapura but brought Victor Yeimo back to his isolation cell at the Police Mobile Brigade Headquarters in Jayapura, although the doctors recommended an inpatient treatment for Victor Yeimo. According to information from his lawyers, Victor Yeimo suffers a chronic digestive infection and a lung disease.