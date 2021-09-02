Details Published on Thursday, 02 September 2021 11:33

Joint security forces reportedly conducted a raid in the town of Dekai, Yahukimo Regency, in the evening of 28 August 2021. According to Papuan media outlet Jubi, security force members arrested eight indigenous Papuans near the Kurima Kali Biro Road. One of the arrestees is the head of the Wusama District, Mr Etius Baye. He was allegedly tortured during the arrest. According to a witness testimony, a security force member questioned Mr Baye at gun point and subsequently stroke him with the weapon into the face. Etius Baye sustained bleeding wound on the forehead as a result of the torture.

The raid took place around 8.00 pm. Local residents fled to the forest after they heard the shots. When they returned to their houses, the security force had removed furniture and seized money, tools as well as domestic appliances.

The eight Papuans have been detained at the Yahukimo District Police Station in Dekai. Witnesses believe that the police carried out the arrests because they believed that the arrestees are affiliated with the West Papua National Liberation Army. Relatives declared that none of the arrestees are TPN PB members and demanded the immediate release of the eight villagers. It is not known whether the police will press charges against them.

List of arrestees during security force operation in Dekai, Yahukimo Regency, on 29.8.2021