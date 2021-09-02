Details Published on Thursday, 02 September 2021 11:44

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) has claimed responsibility for the killing of four soldiers (see photo, source: Suara Papua) in the Kisor Villlage, Maybrat Regency, on 2 September 2021. One soldier was reported missing. According to the media outlet Suara Papua, villagers in Kisor fled their homes in fear of military raids in response to the armed attack against the military post in Kisor. According to the KODAM XVIII Military Command spokesperson, Hendra Pesireron, two additional platoons have already been deployed to the Maybrat Selatan District. They should find and arrest the perpetrators.

Armed attacks against security force members have not occurred in Maybrat in years. A single armed attack reportedly occurred in the Aifat Timur District on 10 April 2021. Unknown perpetrators fired shots from an ambush at several police cars. However, the local police chief said there was no indication that the TPN PB was responsible for the attack.