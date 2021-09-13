Details Published on Monday, 13 September 2021 10:08

A human rights coalition consisting of Papuan faith-based organisations and NGOs have published a new report about the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Maybrat regency. They have fled their homes in response to a widespread security force operation. According to the report, at least 2,086 indigenous Papuans from more than 36 villages (see photo) in the districts Aifat Selatan, Aifat Timur Selatan, Aifat Timur Tengah, Aifat Timur and Aifat have been internally displaced. Sixty-nine IDPs were reported to be below the age of five. Eleven IDPs became sick and stay in refugee shelters without access to healthcare services (see table below).

The security force raids occurred in response to an armed attack by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) against a military post in the Kisor Village, Aifat Selatan District, on 2 September 2021. Four soldiers were killed and two injured during the attack.

According to information received from various sources, security force members have arrested thirteen indigenous villagers since the operation was launched on 2 September 2021. According to Papuan media outlet Suara Papua, police officers arrested the head of Aifat District, Mr Risat Saa, inside his house on 13 September 2021, along with seven other villagers. Previously, joint security force members had arrested the secretary of Yeek village, Mr Frins Souwe, and a university student named Yosias Souwe in the Karsu Village, Aitinyo District, on 10 September 2021.

A pupil named Maklon Same was arrested in the Sori Village on 3 September 2021. Two other villagers had already been taken into custody shortly after the attack on the military post. They were reportedly beaten during arrest and detention. While Simon Waymbewer and Maklon Same were released from detention after 24 hours, Maikel Yaam continues to be held in custody at the Sorong Selatan District police headquarters.

Meanwhile, the police have compiled a list with the names of 17 suspects (see list of suspects below) who should be responsible for the attack on the Kisor military post. The majority of names are affiliated with the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), a civil resistance movement which promotes the right to self-determination through peaceful means. The KNPB denied the claim that any of its members were involved in the attack, stressing that their organisation only engages in peaceful action. This statement was reconfirmed through another statement by the TPN PB, which claimed full responsibility for the attack.

The KNPB has become a major target of Indonesian law enforcement institutions in the past years. KNPB leaders and members have been persecuted and criminalised, very often with no sufficient evidence for the involvement in a criminal act. The most recent example of criminalisation against the KNPB is the ongoing trial against the international KNPB spokesperson, Victor Yeimo.

List of suspects:

1. Silas Ki (Chairperson of local KNPB branch)

2. Manfred Fatem

3. Musa Aifat

4. Setam Kaaf

5. Titus Sewa

6. Irian Ki

7. Alfin Fatem

8. Agus Kaaf

9. Melkias Ki

10. Melkias Same

11. Amos Ki

12. Musa Aifat

13. Moses Aifat

14. Martinus Aisnak

15. Yohanes Yaam

16. Agus Yaam

17. Robi Yaam

Table with total number of IDPs, place of origin and current IDPs shelters in Maybrat