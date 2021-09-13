Human rights coalition publishes report about situation of IDPs in Maybrat – at least 2,086 internally displaced
- Details
- Published on Monday, 13 September 2021 10:08
A human rights coalition consisting of Papuan faith-based organisations and NGOs have published a new report about the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Maybrat regency. They have fled their homes in response to a widespread security force operation. According to the report, at least 2,086 indigenous Papuans from more than 36 villages (see photo) in the districts Aifat Selatan, Aifat Timur Selatan, Aifat Timur Tengah, Aifat Timur and Aifat have been internally displaced. Sixty-nine IDPs were reported to be below the age of five. Eleven IDPs became sick and stay in refugee shelters without access to healthcare services (see table below).
The security force raids occurred in response to an armed attack by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) against a military post in the Kisor Village, Aifat Selatan District, on 2 September 2021. Four soldiers were killed and two injured during the attack.
According to information received from various sources, security force members have arrested thirteen indigenous villagers since the operation was launched on 2 September 2021. According to Papuan media outlet Suara Papua, police officers arrested the head of Aifat District, Mr Risat Saa, inside his house on 13 September 2021, along with seven other villagers. Previously, joint security force members had arrested the secretary of Yeek village, Mr Frins Souwe, and a university student named Yosias Souwe in the Karsu Village, Aitinyo District, on 10 September 2021.
A pupil named Maklon Same was arrested in the Sori Village on 3 September 2021. Two other villagers had already been taken into custody shortly after the attack on the military post. They were reportedly beaten during arrest and detention. While Simon Waymbewer and Maklon Same were released from detention after 24 hours, Maikel Yaam continues to be held in custody at the Sorong Selatan District police headquarters.
Meanwhile, the police have compiled a list with the names of 17 suspects (see list of suspects below) who should be responsible for the attack on the Kisor military post. The majority of names are affiliated with the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), a civil resistance movement which promotes the right to self-determination through peaceful means. The KNPB denied the claim that any of its members were involved in the attack, stressing that their organisation only engages in peaceful action. This statement was reconfirmed through another statement by the TPN PB, which claimed full responsibility for the attack.
The KNPB has become a major target of Indonesian law enforcement institutions in the past years. KNPB leaders and members have been persecuted and criminalised, very often with no sufficient evidence for the involvement in a criminal act. The most recent example of criminalisation against the KNPB is the ongoing trial against the international KNPB spokesperson, Victor Yeimo.
List of suspects:
1. Silas Ki (Chairperson of local KNPB branch)
2. Manfred Fatem
3. Musa Aifat
4. Setam Kaaf
5. Titus Sewa
6. Irian Ki
7. Alfin Fatem
8. Agus Kaaf
9. Melkias Ki
10. Melkias Same
11. Amos Ki
12. Musa Aifat
13. Moses Aifat
14. Martinus Aisnak
15. Yohanes Yaam
16. Agus Yaam
17. Robi Yaam
Table with total number of IDPs, place of origin and current IDPs shelters in Maybrat
|
No
|
District
|
Village
|
Total number of IDPs
|
Elaborated Data
|
IDP shelters
|
IDPs between 0 - 5 years
|
Sick IDPs
|
1
|
Aifat Selatan
|
Kisor
|
598
|
12
|
1
|
Villages Kumurkek, Aitinyo, Teminabuan, Kais Darat (Sorong Selatan Regency) and Sorong
|
Krus
|
Villages Kumurkek, Aitinyo, Ayamaru and Sorong Regency
|
Imsun
|
Forest and Villages Kumurkek, Aitinyo, Kais Darat and Sorong Regency
|
Yeek
|
Villages Kumurkek, Aitinyo, Kais Dara and Sorong Regency
|
Buohsa
|
13
|
Forest and Villages Kumurkek, Kais Darat, Aitinyo and Sorong Regency
|
Asiafsaman
|
79
|
5
|
Kumurkek Village and Sorong Regency
|
Fuog
|
125
|
9
|
1
|
Forest and Villages Kumurkek, Kais Darat, Teminabuan Town and Sorong Regency
|
Foug Selatan
|
51
|
3
|
2
|
Forest and Mirafan Village as well as Teminabuan Town and Sorong Regency
|
Sorry
|
108
|
1 (elderly)
|
Kumurkek Village and Sorong Regency
|
Awetmaim
|
54
|
Aitinyo Village and Sorong Regency
|
Roma
|
101
|
9
|
1 (elderly)
|
Aitinyo Village and Sorong Regency
|
Tolak
|
5
|
Aitinyo Village and Sorong Regency
|
Kaitana
|
54
|
Kumurkek Village and Sorong Regency
|
Samerakator
|
59
|
4
|
1
|
Forest, Villages Kumurkek, Ayamaru and Sorong Regency
|
Sanem
|
64
|
4
|
1
|
Forest, Kumurkek Village, Teminabuan Town and Sorong Regency
|
Tahsimara
|
89
|
2
|
3
|
Forest, Kumurkek Village and Sorong Regency
|
Sabah
|
83
|
3
|
Kumurkek Village and Sorong Regency
|
Horaik
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aitinyo Village
|
Tahmara
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Kais Darat Village
|
Total per district
|
19
|
1.465
|
69
|
11
|
2
|
Aifat Timur Selatan
|
Warba
|
95
|
Forest and Sorong Regency
|
Srumate
|
80
|
Mukamat Village
|
Makiri
|
51
|
Forest and Sorong Regency dan Arandai Village (Bintuni Regency)
|
Wanuni
|
60
|
Forest and Villages Atori, Ayamaru, and Sorong Regency
|
Womba
|
105
|
Forest, Villages Atori, Kasi Darat, Aifat Utara District and Sorong Regency
|
Aimau
|
60
|
Forest, Kumurkek Village, Teminabuan Town (Sorong Selatan Regency), Arandai Village and Sorong Regency
|
Total per district
|
6
|
451
|
3
|
Aifat Timur Tengah
|
Aikus
|
48
|
Frambu
|
24
|
Mupas
|
22
|
Ayata
|
53
|
Tiam
|
23
|
Total per district
|
5
|
170
|
4
|
Distrik Aifat Timur
|
Aisa
|
N/A
|
Total per district
|
1
|
5
|
Distik Aifat
|
Susumuk
|
N/A
|
Villages Kumurkek & Kokas, Sorong Regency
|
Tahite
|
N/A
|
Villages Kokas, Bori
|
Futon
|
N/A
|
Sampika
|
N/A
|
Kumurkek Village, Sorong Regency
|
Martaem
|
N/A
|
Total per district
|
5
|
Total
|
36 Villages
|
2.086 IDPs
|
69 IDPs
|
11 IDPs
|
Current locations of IDPs from 5 districts in Maybrat: Forest, Villages Kumurkek, Aitinyo, Ayamaru, Aifat Utara District, Kais Darat, Teminabuan (Sorong Selatan Regency), Arandai, Atori (Bintuni Regency) and Sorong (city and regency)