29 September 2021

Joint security forces arrested six Papuan villagers on 28 September 2021 in the Kokas Village, Aifat District. According to information received, they had been internally displaced as a result of security force operations in Maybrat and sought shelter at the Kokas Village. Four of the arrested villagers, namely Robi Yaam (15 years), Lukas Ky (14 years), Paulus Ky (16 years) and Gidion Waimbewer (11 years) are below the age of 18 years and still join junior high school. The other arrestees were identified as Yohanes Ky (76 years) and Amos Ky (21 years).

According to police sources, only Robi Yaam and Amos Key have been listed on a wanted list in relation to the attack on a military post in Kisor, Aifat Selatan, on 2 September 2021. The police believes that Lukas Ky was as well involved in the attack.

Human rights observers claim that the six arrestees have been subjected to torture during arrest and detention. Some have reportedly vomited blood as a result of beatings. The six Papuans are currently detained at the Sorong Selatan District Police headquarters. An image taken shortly after arrest illustrates that all villagers were handcuffed and their eyes covered with duct tape (see photos on top and bottom, source: independent human rights defenders).

The six suspects during detention, shortly after being arrest at Kokas Village