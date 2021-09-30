Details Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 08:53

Police forces dispersed a peaceful assembly in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta on 30 September 2021 (see photos, source: Suara Papua). The rally was organised by the Papuan Student Alliance (AMP) in commemoration of the Rome agreement, a colonial treaty between United States of America, the Netherlands and Indonesia in 1962, which gave rise to Indonesia's claim to the land of Papua after the handover of West Papua (former Nederlands Nieuw Guinea) from the Dutch to Indonesia.

According to media outlet Suara Papua, police officers arrested at least 15 protesters (see list of names below) and detained them at the Jakarta police headquarters. Observers stated that the officers dragged the protesters into a police truck. Some of them reportedly sustained injuries during the crowd control operation. One of female protesters was indecently touched as a police officer dragged her to the vehicle.

The total number of arrestees vary between sources. The Jakarta police chief, Hengki Haryadi, himself claimed that his men arrested 17 protesters. The police justified the dispersal, arguing that the protesters had violated COVID-19 health protocols.

List with names arrested during the AMP protest at the US Ambassy, 30 September 2021:

1. Vincen Matuan

2. Kelvin Molama

3. Toly Wanimbo

4. Ateng Sama

5. Ince Kobak

6. Cika Tabuni

7. Rival Inyomusi

8. Dema Kogoya

9. Lisa Penggu

10. Meppa Rusa

11. Deina Kogoya

12. Nahom Wanimbo

13. Bob Wenda

14. Jhon Murib

15. Ombex Kobak

Photos taken during the protest and detention at the Jakarta police headquarters: