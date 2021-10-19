Details Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 09:13

A member of the police mobile Brigade (Brimob) reportedly shot dead Mr Surya Wenda in the highland town of Wamena, Jayawijaya Regency, on 12 October 2021. Two other indigenous Papuans were injured by bullets during the incident. Witnesses say the police forcefully dispersed a private celebration with fire arms. Following the incident, local residents found at least nine bullet shells at the site of crime.

According to the Papuan Foundation for Justice and Human Integrity (YKKMP), the Brimob officers came to the celebration after a group of unknown perpetrators had thrown rocks at a passing police officer. Thereupon, Brimob officers combed the area and insisted that the celebration must be stopped. As the resident refused to disperse, the Brimob officers reportedly fired three warning shots into the air and subsequently opened fire at the crowd. The Brimob members claimed they used the fire arms to protect themselves because the guests had allegedly attacked them. Other witnesses denied that.

Police officers found Mr Surya Wenda about one hour after the incident and brought him to a local hospital. Mr Wenda died three hours later due to blood loss. Two other victims reportedly sustained bullet wounds in the legs during the incident.

According to YKKMP, Surya Wenda’s relatives demand a compensation of 4 billion rupiahs (about € 240,000). The two other victims agreed on a personal injury compensation of 300 million rupiahs (about € 18,000). On 15 October 2021, the police held a meeting with the victims and their relatives (see photo, source: Suara Papua) to discuss the compensation process. The local police chief reportedly agreed on the afore-mentioned amounts.

The Jayawijaya police chief, Mr Muhammad Safei, announced that the perpetrators will be held responsible in an ethic-code hearing in addition to the compensation payments for the victims and the relatives of the deceased.