Human rights activists in Pegunungan Bintang Regency have uploaded a video showing a group of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Kiwirok District, Pegunungan Bintang Regency. The group mainly consists of women and children. They are hiding in temporary shelter in the Papuan highland forest.

The video shows about 60 people, mainly women, elderly people and children, sitting together in midst the jungle (see photo, video screenshot). One of the women is sharing raw leaves and several bananas among the children. Another women raises her voice and appeals to the group in the indigenous Ngalum language: “Indonesia[n soldiers] came and burnt our villages to the ground. We have already fled to the forest for one month. There is hardly any food so all children must eat what we have.” (@ 1 minute 40 seconds)

The video illustrates that the IDPs - mainly, elderly, women and children - do not have sufficient food supplies. They are forced to hide in the forest, where they are exposed to the harsh weather conditions in the Papuan central highlands, without humanitarian access.

More than 1,000 indigenous Papuans in the Pegunungan Bintang Regency (see below) have fled their homes following the burning of public facilities and killing of a health worker in the Kiwirok District on 13 September 2021. The IDPs fear to become victims of state violence during security operations, which Indonesian military and police forces have launched against the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) in Pegunungan Bintang.

Meanwhile, human rights observers in West Papua have documented the deployment of additional security forces to Pegunungan Bintang. The arrival of additional security personnel will inevitably lead to an aggravation of the armed conflict in Pegunugan Bintang. According to information received, security forces are closely monitoring those indigenous Papuans who have decided to stay in the Kiwirok District. The security forces control identities and conduct random personal controls of the local residents.

Overview of current IDP situation: