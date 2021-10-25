Details Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 10:49

The Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Desk (JPIC) of the Evangelical Church in the Land of Papua (GKI TP) has published a report on the situation in the Maybrat regency. The church workers visited internally displaced persons in the Maybrat Regency, Papua Province, in late September 2021 (see photo, source: JPIC GKI TP). According to JPIC, 861 IDPs from the villages Roma, Tolak, Kisor, Krus, Imsun, Yeek, Susumuk, Buohsa, Kaitana, Awet Maem, Hora Iek, Tehahite and Fuog have sought shelter in the villages Karsu, Subin dan Sris, Aitinyo District. Basic needs such as staple food and cloths have been provided by the local community, the district government and local churches. Among the IDPs are 91 primary school students. They are attending classes in three primary schools in the Aifat District.



Some IDPs have visited their homes after the raids to take personal belongings or check the condition of their homes. According to the IDPs, many houses - including furniture, televisions and other equipment - had been damaged, the windows were broken and their livestock was gone. The IDPs also alleged that the security forces had removed valuables and damaged vehicles during the raids.

At least three of the IDPs had reportedly been subjected to torture during the security force raids in multiple locations. Some of them continue to be detained in relation to the armed attack. As of 23 October 2021, the police have taken ten suspects into custody. They are currently detained at the Sorong Selatan District Police station and Papua Regional Police headquarters in Jayapura:

1. Yanto Sorry (tortured during arrest)

2. Maklon Same

3. Maikel Yaam

4. Agus Yaam (name was on wanted list)

5. Amos Ky

6. Roby Yaam (name was on wanted list)

7. Lukas Ky

8. Yohanes Ky

9. Paulus Ky

10. Manfret Ky

Background

The IDPs in the Maybrat Rgeency have been displaced since 2 September 2021, following an armed attack by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) against a military post in the Kisor Village, Aifat Selatan District. Joint security forces conducted extensive raids in response the violent attack which caused the deaths of four soldiers.