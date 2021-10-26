Details Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 06:01

Armed clashes between Indonesian security forces and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) in Intan Jaya’s largest town Sugapa on 26 October 2021 resulted in the death of two-year-old infant, Nopelinus Sondegau. Another minor named Yoakim Majau (6 years) sustained a bullet injury during the incident. Helpers brought both victims to the local health centre but were forced to return home as the health centre was already closed and health workers were not present. Witnesses claim that the shots came from the direction of the military command (Koramil) in Sugapa. The firefights lasted from the late afternoon until 9:00 pm. The security situation in Sugapa remains tense.

Nopelinus Sondegau died several hours after the attack as a result of a bullet wound in the stomach (see photo on top, source: YKKMP). Yoakim Majau sustained a bullet injury in the back (see photo below, source: YKKMP). According to first information received, both victims were inside their house as the shooting occurred. The bullets reportedly pierced the wall. A military member was reportedly injured by a bullet during the firefights.

Photo of bullet wound on Yoakim Mujau's back