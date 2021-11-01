Details Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 07:34

Members of the nationalist group ‘Indonesian Muslim Brigade’ (BMI) attacked a group of Papuan students who had launched a peaceful protest for the release of Papua activist, Victor Yeimo, in front of the local parliament building in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, on 26 October 2021. BMI members reportedly attempted to disperse the peaceful protest throwing stones at the Papuan students. The students responded by throwing stones back at BMI members. One police officer sustained a head injury from a stone as police forces dispersed both groups.

According to media outlet CNN Indonesia, BMI members initially attempted to push the Papuan students away from protest site. As the Papuan protesters refused to leave, BMI member allegedly began to throw stones at them.

BMI Chairperson, Muh Zulkifli, later stated their spirit of nationalism was disturbed by the protest. According to Zulkifli, the Papuan students appeared to be supporting Papuan independence. "They disturbed our spirit of nationalism", declared Zulkifli.