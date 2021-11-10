Details Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 05:33

Two indigenous Papuans reportedly sustained bullet injuries during recent shootings in the Sugapa District of Intan Jaya Regency, where the armed conflict between Indonesian security forces and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) has intensified since late October 2021. An internally displaced villager named Apollo Belau (29 years) was reportedly injured by a bullet as he was standing in front of a shelter for internally displaced persons (IDPs) on 5 November 2021. Police officials later claimed that Mr Belau was affiliated with the TPN PB. On 9 November 2021, indigenous woman Agustina Ondou (24 years) sustained two bullet injuries during a firefight in the Mamba Village. In both cases, the victims and relatives say that security force members indiscriminately opened fire at them.

Agustina Ondou was shot around 10:00 am, as she was walking home from the local market in Yokatapa. The site of crime is located in the immediate vicinity of a military post in the Mamba Village. Mrs Ondou sustained a bullet injury in the right waist and a tangential hit on the right temple (see photos below, source YKKMP). She was brough to a health centre in the Yokatapa village and was later flown to a hospital in Timika the following day. The Intan Jaya District Police Chief, AKBP Sandi Sultan, gave a public apology for another civilian being injured during the firefights. However, he did not elaborate who released the shots.

Ongoing shootings have caused further internal displacements and prevented IDPs in Sugapa from returning to their homes. According to media sources, 5.859 IDPs from the Sugapa District sought shelter in churches after the armed conflict re-erupted in Sugapa on 26 October 2021. As of 10 October 2021, about 3,000 IDPs continued to stay in the temporary shelters while IDPs from the villages Wandoga, Bilogai, Kumblagupa and Yokatapa have reportedly returned to their homes. According to local observers, the villages Mamba and Sambili have been abandoned and villagers still refuse to return to their homes. Government data indicates that the two villagesare inhabited by approximately 2,800 residents.

Armed clashes between Indonesian security forces and the TPN PB in Sugapa on 26 October 2021 resulted in the death of a two-year-old infant, Melpianus Sondegau Another minor named Yoakim Majau, 6, sustained a bullet injury during the incident. Further firefights were reported from Suagapa on 29 and 30 October 2021.

Images showing the site of crime from bird view (top) and the evacuation of Ms Ondou to the health centre in Yokatapa (bottom).