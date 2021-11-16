Details Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 09:05

According to various informants in the Papua Barat Province, a 6-year-old girl named Evalina Aimau passed away on 8 November 2021 (see photo, source: independent HRDs). According to information received, Evalina was experiencing health problems after being internally displaced as a result of widespread security force operations in the districts Aifat Selatan, Aifat Timur, Aifat Timur Jauh, Aifat Timur Tengah and Aifat Timur Selatan. Evalina was living with her parents in one of the temporary shelters which have been erected by indigenous peoples in the Maybrat Regency.

Evalina Aimau became ill on 4 November 2021. As her condition worsened, the parents decided to leave the shelter on 8 November and consult a doctor in the town of Kumurkek, Aifat District. They were had to take a hidden trail through the forest as security forces have erected check points on most roads in the Aifat District. Avalina Aimau eventually died around 10.00 pm, shortly after the parents reached Kumurkek.

The security force raids in Maybrat occurred in response to an armed attack by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) against a military post in the Kisor Village, Aifat Selatan District, on 2 September 2021. Four soldiers were killed and two injured during the attack.

More than 2,768 indigenous Papuans from 50 Villages have fled their homes in fear of the security force raids, which are often been accompanied by arbitrary arrests and torture. As of 23 October 2021, the police have taken ten suspects into custody. At least three of them have reportedly been subjected to torture during arrest and detention.