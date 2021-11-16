Details Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 09:29

The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) has delegated a team of expert to investigate the killing of a health worker and the alleged bombing of villages in the Kiwirik District, Pegunugan Bintang Regency. The team arrived in the Pegunungan Bintang Regency on 8 November 2021. As of 11 November, the Komnas HAM delegates were not permitted to leave the main town of Oksibil, as the security situation in Kiwirok remains tense.

Observers concluded that the armed conflict in Kiwirok has caused the internal displacement of more than 2,000 indigenous Papuans. Most of them live in temporary camps in the highland jungle, where they are exposed to the extreme weather conditions in the central Papuan highlands. The IDPs lack access to shelter, food and medical treatment.

About 200 indigenous peoples from Kiwirok have fled over the border to the neighbouring country Papua New Guinea (PNG). According to CNN Indonesia the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry is in communication with the PNG Government to confirm the number and condition of the refugees.

A recently recorded video with refugees from Kiwirok shows a group of more than 50 indigenous Papuans. Three of them hold a mortar grenade, which the Indonesian military dropped from choppers on their villages. One of the refugees states “There are about 5,000 soldiers in Kiwirok now. They have thrown bombs on our gardens and destroyed all the food. We left Kiwirok and went to Papua New Guinea. Helicopters came and destroyed our houses and belongings from the top.”