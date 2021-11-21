Details Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 09:53

A group of Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) members reportedly tortured a group of eight minors (see table below, source: independent HRD) in the Serambakon district of Pegunungan Bintang regency on 12 November 2021. The students were on the way home from their school in the Seramkatop Village as they encountered a group of Brimob officers in the forest around 11:00 am. According to information received, the officers arrested the eight students and repeatedly punched them during the subsequent interrogation. Thereupon, the police members forced the eight students to come with them through the forest. Around 2:30 pm the village chief of Seramkatop Village, Mr Yance Asemki, saw the Brimob officers and the students walking through the forest towards the Seramkatop Village.

As Mr Asemki saw that the students were bruised and afraid. He quickly ran home, put on his civil servant uniform and immediately went to the police post in Serambakon to report the arbitrary arrest to the local Brimob commander. Shortly after, the Brimob officers arrived at the police post. Mr. Asemki hugged the students and said to the police officers “if you want to shoot them do not hesitate to shoot me along with them”. The Brimob commander eventually gave the order to release the students. The village chief accompanied the students back home to their parents.

The Pegunungan Bintang regency has become a hotpot of armed violence following the burning of public facilities and the killing of a health worker in the Kiwirok District on 13 September 2021. In response, Indonesian military helicopters conducted air raids occurred between 10 and 21 October 202i in the Kiwirok District. Thousands of indigenous Papuans fled their villages in fear of the raids. They claim that Indonesian military helicopters dropped explosives on their villages, causing the destruction of their homes and gardens. About 200 indigenous people from Kiwirok have fled over the border to Papua New Guinea (see photo: screenshot of video published on YouTube).

Identities of students arrested and tortured by Police Mobil Brigade (Brimob) members on 12 November 2021, Pegunungan Bintang: