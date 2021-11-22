Details Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 10:00

Members of the Papua Barat Regional Police (Polda Papua Barat) conducted a raid at the Mimika student dormitory in Manokwari on 22 November 2021. According to the residents, the police searched the dormitory without showing a search warrant. The officers seized traditional weapons, gardening tools and clothes with morning star symbols. Residents witnessed how the police officers devastated the rooms and broke a door during the raid.

Ten dormitory residents were reportedly arrested and temporarily detained at the police headquarters, some of whome were participating in a virtual meeting in relation to their graduation at the Papuan University (Unipa) in Manokwari (see table below, source: local HRDs). The officers questioned the students about the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), a civil resistance movement promoting the right to self-determination through non-violent means.

The police officers were accompanied by the local neighbourhood chief. An officer told the dormitory residents that the raid is related to investigation into the attack on a military post in the Kisor Village, Maybrat Regency, on 2 September 2021. Four soldiers were reportedly killed during the attack. The police believes that KNPB members were involved in the attack.

Table with students arrested during police raid at the Mimika dormitory in Manokwari, 22.11.2021: