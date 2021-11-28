Details Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 05:46

On 21 November 2021, the West Papua Council of Churches (WPCC) published a moral call in which Papuan church leaders (see photo, source: Jubi) expressed concerns about the deteriorating armed conflict and human rights situation in West Papua. The WPCC observe an aggravation of the armed conflict in West Papua which has caused the internal displacement of more than 60,000 persons in six regencies. The vast majority of them are indigenous Papuans. The security operations against the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) have been accompanied by human rights violations against the local residents and church workers. The church leaders understand these abuses as an integral part of systemic racism imposed through central government politics.

They heavily criticised Jakarta’s decision to revise the special autonomy law without consulting the Papuan people as well as political and cultural institutions in West Papua. Similar as the calls for peaceful dialogue to seek a sustainable solution for the West Papua conflict, the central Government keeps ignoring the voices of Papuan people while securing its interests in West Papua while.

According to the WPCC, the lack of government commitment was proven by recent visits of President Joko Widodo and vice-president Ma'ruf Amin as part of the National Sports Games and Paralympic Games West Papua. Both turned a blind eye to the armed conflict and the suffering of thousands of internally displaced persons. Moreover, the security operations across West Papua continue to take place without Presidential Decree and the approval of the Indonesian Parliament, as required by law.

The church leaders condemned the acts of criminalisation, threat and attacks against human rights defenders in Indonesia who speak out about human rights violations, military businesses, investment interests by government officials, political elites, and retired TNI/Police in West Papua. In this regard, the call mentioned the criminalisation of Haris Azhar and Fatia Maulidiyanti as well as the attacks and threats against relatives of lawyer and activist, Veronica Koman, as examples.

A third point of concern in the moral call was the increasing migration, islamisation and criminalisation of Papuan leaders. The church leaders were particularly worried about the destruction of churches during security operations in the highlands, the presence of multiple Islamic groups in West Papua and the conversion of Papuan children in Islamic boarding schools against their free, prior, informed consent.

The church leaders ended the public statement with 13 moral calls which they addressed to multiple stakeholders in the conflict, including, the UN Human Rights Council and the Indonesian government.

The call is in line with a previous statement by 194 Catholic priests in West Papua, who called for a ceasefire between the Indonesian security forces and the TPN PB and urged the international community to support a sustainable solution to the conflict through peaceful means.

The WPCC is represented through West Papua’s four largest churches, namely the Communion Papuan Baptist Churches (PGBP), the Papuan Tabernacle Church (Kingmi Papua), the Evangelical Church in Indonesia (GIDI) and the Christian Evangelical Church in the Land of Papua (GKI-TP).